Westchester County, NY
49 Myrtle Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

49 Myrtle Boulevard

49 Myrtle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

49 Myrtle Boulevard, Westchester County, NY 10538

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards. The house is buffered in the rear by Baldwin Avenue. The property is beautifully landscaped and fenced with a private deck overlooking the backyard. With two first floor bedrooms and three spacious bedrooms on the second floor, there is plenty of space to spread out. The finished basement is a wonderful playroom, gym or man cave. So much to offer at a reasonable cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Myrtle Boulevard have any available units?
49 Myrtle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester County, NY.
What amenities does 49 Myrtle Boulevard have?
Some of 49 Myrtle Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Myrtle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
49 Myrtle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Myrtle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 49 Myrtle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 49 Myrtle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 49 Myrtle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 49 Myrtle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Myrtle Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Myrtle Boulevard have a pool?
No, 49 Myrtle Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 49 Myrtle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 49 Myrtle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Myrtle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Myrtle Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Myrtle Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Myrtle Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
