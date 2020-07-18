49 Myrtle Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards. The house is buffered in the rear by Baldwin Avenue. The property is beautifully landscaped and fenced with a private deck overlooking the backyard. With two first floor bedrooms and three spacious bedrooms on the second floor, there is plenty of space to spread out. The finished basement is a wonderful playroom, gym or man cave. So much to offer at a reasonable cost.