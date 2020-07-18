243 Woods Brooke Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room. This condo has hardwood floors, new windows and lots of storage space. There's a huge storage closet in the den/office. It's a quick trip to the Croton station and the train takes you to NYC in as little as 45 minutes. Also convenient to highways and White Plains is only 18 minutes away by car. No smoking permitted, small dog or cat is OK. Must have good credit score. Two months rent required as security; one for the landlord and one for the Condo Association.