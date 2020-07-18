All apartments in Westchester County
Find more places like 243 Woods Brooke Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester County, NY
/
243 Woods Brooke Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM

243 Woods Brooke Circle

243 Woods Brooke Circle · (914) 482-3445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY 10562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room. This condo has hardwood floors, new windows and lots of storage space. There's a huge storage closet in the den/office. It's a quick trip to the Croton station and the train takes you to NYC in as little as 45 minutes. Also convenient to highways and White Plains is only 18 minutes away by car. No smoking permitted, small dog or cat is OK. Must have good credit score. Two months rent required as security; one for the landlord and one for the Condo Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Woods Brooke Circle have any available units?
243 Woods Brooke Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 243 Woods Brooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
243 Woods Brooke Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Woods Brooke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Woods Brooke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 243 Woods Brooke Circle offer parking?
No, 243 Woods Brooke Circle does not offer parking.
Does 243 Woods Brooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Woods Brooke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Woods Brooke Circle have a pool?
No, 243 Woods Brooke Circle does not have a pool.
Does 243 Woods Brooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 243 Woods Brooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Woods Brooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Woods Brooke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Woods Brooke Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Woods Brooke Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 243 Woods Brooke Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr
Elmsford, NY 10523
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive
Tarrytown, NY 10591
The Light House
120 N Pearl St
Port Chester, NY 10573
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYBronxville, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYHartsdale, NYSouth Nyack, NYEastchester, NY
Tuckahoe, NYSleepy Hollow, NYPiermont, NYPelham Manor, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYMount Vernon, NYIrvington, NYLarchmont, NYNew City, NYBergenfield, NJHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity