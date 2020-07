Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Beautifully renovated apartment with the sought after gated community of Clarewood. Located in Hastings on Hudson. You can have it all with new updates throughout. Stylish kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast counter and hardwood floors throughout. The condo offers a laundry, fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and community room.