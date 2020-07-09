1 Preserve Court

Amenities

A beautiful corner unit in an exclusive boutique development (17 units only). This luxury 3,290 Sq ft home offers 5 spacious bedrooms (walk-in closet in master bedroom), 3.5 bathrooms (Jacuzzi in master bath), spacious living space and dining area with a gas fireplace, big open kitchen with ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, two kitchen sinks, deck on the kitchen level, a bright walkout basement which includes a bedroom/home office, full bath and laundry room. Lower level extends to a patio. Conveniently located only 2 miles from White Plains train station, a 35 minute train ride to Grand Central with frequent express service making this a commuter s dream. Other amenities include: energy efficient construction, abundant closet space, gas BBQ, gardener and snow removal included. School bus to the private schools up to 15 miles away. Unit will be delivered professionally cleaned. One year minimum lease term as per condominium rules.