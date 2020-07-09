All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:58 PM

1 Preserve Court

1 Preserve Ct · (914) 217-7737
Location

1 Preserve Ct, Westchester County, NY 10607

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3290 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
A beautiful corner unit in an exclusive boutique development (17 units only). This luxury 3,290 Sq ft home offers 5 spacious bedrooms (walk-in closet in master bedroom), 3.5 bathrooms (Jacuzzi in master bath), spacious living space and dining area with a gas fireplace, big open kitchen with ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, two kitchen sinks, deck on the kitchen level, a bright walkout basement which includes a bedroom/home office, full bath and laundry room. Lower level extends to a patio. Conveniently located only 2 miles from White Plains train station, a 35 minute train ride to Grand Central with frequent express service making this a commuter s dream. Other amenities include: energy efficient construction, abundant closet space, gas BBQ, gardener and snow removal included. School bus to the private schools up to 15 miles away. Unit will be delivered professionally cleaned. One year minimum lease term as per condominium rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Preserve Court have any available units?
1 Preserve Court has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Preserve Court have?
Some of 1 Preserve Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Preserve Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Preserve Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Preserve Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Preserve Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 1 Preserve Court offer parking?
No, 1 Preserve Court does not offer parking.
Does 1 Preserve Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Preserve Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Preserve Court have a pool?
No, 1 Preserve Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 Preserve Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Preserve Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Preserve Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Preserve Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Preserve Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Preserve Court does not have units with air conditioning.
