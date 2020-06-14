159 Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 40
1 of 40
1 of 13
1 of 34
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 3
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 20
The NY Times has described Hempstead as having an "Everybody Loves Raymond" appeal.
Welcome to West Hempstead, a charming enclave located in Nassau County, NY, just a short ride outside of New York City. It has a population of 18,862 according to the U.S. Census and occupies only 2.8 square miles of land. The town was pretty beat up by both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, but its residents are resilient folks and got back on their feet in no time. Its location is desirable to people in search of property rentals close to New York City yet it is still a safe and comfortable community. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Hempstead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.