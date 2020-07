Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed conference room coffee bar internet cafe fire pit game room green community pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage lobby media room online portal pet friendly trash valet

West 130 Apartments in Long Island, New York, brings luxury and style to Long Island’s Nassau County. Our brand new luxury apartments in the heart of West Hempstead offer high-end finishes, designer kitchens, spacious live areas, cozy bedrooms, and a level of convenience commuters could only dream of – all less than an hour from Manhattan. Enjoy our many community amenities, including a resort-style pool, chic resident lounge, and modern fitness center, just steps from your front door in our amazing clubhouse. Live a life you'll love at West 130.