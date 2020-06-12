/
3 bedroom apartments
224 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, NY
31 Rogers St
31 Rogers Street, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Tuckahoe! - Property Id: 248486 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
17 Lawrence Avenue
17 Lawrence Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
Newer 4 Bedroom colonial, very conveniently located. Walk to RR, Schools, Shops. House freshly painted, many new carpets. Newly paved driveway
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.
44 Fisher Avenue
44 Fisher Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
Commuters dream location. Eastchester Schools. Steps from Crestwood Metro North train station, only 20- 30 minutes ride to Grand Central. Large family 4 bedrooms single family home.
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Northeast Yonkers
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.
Northeast Yonkers
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
5 Bolton Gdns
5 Bolton Gardens, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan;
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.
Colonial Heights
81 Somerset Drive
81 Somerset Drive, Yonkers, NY
A MUST SEE A GLORIOUS LARGE FOUR BEDROOM HOUSE, FOUR BATH. ENTER THIS HOUSE THRU THE GRAND FOYER TO THE BRIGHT SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, COOK IN STYLE IN THIS CULINARY KITCHEN AMD MUCH MORE TO SEE.
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,376
1276 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1509 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
118 Mount Joy Place
118 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Fully Renovated 1600 sq ft Townhouse semi attached located in Prime Location. Large Open floor plan with renovated kitchen includes Cherry Cabinets, Marble Quartz Counters, all Stainless New Appliances.
Northwest Yonkers
580 Bellevue Ave North
580 Bellevue Avenue North, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 3 BR 2 Full Baths unit with separate dining room in North west Yonkers. Low rentals. Unit has 1500 sq. ft. All hardwood floors and freshly painted, updated kitchen and Baths.
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
Nodine Hill
41 Victor St
41 Victor Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 3 bedroom Appartment. - Property Id: 289284 Spacious 3 bedroom Appartment with high ceilings and backyard. This is a 1st Floor of a Clean and Quiet Multi Family Building.
North Side
113 S 7th Ave 1
113 North 7th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bdrm duplex - Property Id: 295325 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295325 Property Id 295325 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838103)
South Side
448 Union Ave 2
448 Union Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3bdrm 2 bath - Property Id: 293223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293223 Property Id 293223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830382)
