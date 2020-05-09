All apartments in Tuckahoe
4 Consulate Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

4 Consulate Drive

4 Consulate Drive · (914) 299-8019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2J · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout. Laundry room in the lobby of building. Desirable & ideally located to everything, Stores, Restaurants, etc. No Dogs, Cable and Internet wired. Includes 2 ( TWO ) assigned parking spaces, one indoors and one outdoors. Gated entrance into complex. Walking distance to the Tuckahoe train stations (5 min walk). Tuckahoe station to Grand Central 35 min train ride. Bike storage, Bronx River Jogging/Walking Trail in back of building. Outdoor In-ground Pool in complex. Rent includes heat and hot water (electric not included) Part of Eastchester school district. Eligible for membership at Lake Isle Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Consulate Drive have any available units?
4 Consulate Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Consulate Drive have?
Some of 4 Consulate Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Consulate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4 Consulate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Consulate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4 Consulate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 4 Consulate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4 Consulate Drive does offer parking.
Does 4 Consulate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Consulate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Consulate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4 Consulate Drive has a pool.
Does 4 Consulate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4 Consulate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Consulate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Consulate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Consulate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Consulate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
