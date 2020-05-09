4 Consulate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bike storage internet access lobby

Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout. Laundry room in the lobby of building. Desirable & ideally located to everything, Stores, Restaurants, etc. No Dogs, Cable and Internet wired. Includes 2 ( TWO ) assigned parking spaces, one indoors and one outdoors. Gated entrance into complex. Walking distance to the Tuckahoe train stations (5 min walk). Tuckahoe station to Grand Central 35 min train ride. Bike storage, Bronx River Jogging/Walking Trail in back of building. Outdoor In-ground Pool in complex. Rent includes heat and hot water (electric not included) Part of Eastchester school district. Eligible for membership at Lake Isle Country Club.