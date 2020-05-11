2 Avalon Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking garage new construction

New Construction- 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath.



Incredible living room, formal dining room with cathedral ceiling, fully equipped custom kitchen with high-end designer appliances. Two master bedrooms one on each floor both feature gracious Carerra Marble tiles, Kohler fixtures. walk-in closets.



Large open finished basement is great for entertaining and provides ample storage. 2 car garage has direct access to home plus additional parking for 4 cars. 2 Zone Central Air, surround sound speakers, smart home wiring, 7 security cameras.



In the Village of Thomaston. South or North Schools. Close to LIRR, house of worship, supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, schools.... Please Contact - 516 - 744 - 0208



Call for Details