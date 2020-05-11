All apartments in Thomaston
Thomaston, NY
2 Avalon Rd
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

2 Avalon Rd

2 Avalon Road · (516) 744-0208
Location

2 Avalon Road, Thomaston, NY 11021
Thomaston

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction- 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath.

Incredible living room, formal dining room with cathedral ceiling, fully equipped custom kitchen with high-end designer appliances. Two master bedrooms one on each floor both feature gracious Carerra Marble tiles, Kohler fixtures. walk-in closets. 

Large open finished basement is great for entertaining and provides ample storage. 2 car garage has direct access to home plus additional parking for 4 cars. 2 Zone Central Air, surround sound speakers, smart home wiring, 7 security cameras.

In the Village of Thomaston. South or North Schools. Close to LIRR, house of worship, supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, schools.... Please Contact - 516 - 744 - 0208

Call for Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Avalon Rd have any available units?
2 Avalon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thomaston, NY.
What amenities does 2 Avalon Rd have?
Some of 2 Avalon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Avalon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2 Avalon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Avalon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2 Avalon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thomaston.
Does 2 Avalon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2 Avalon Rd offers parking.
Does 2 Avalon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Avalon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Avalon Rd have a pool?
No, 2 Avalon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2 Avalon Rd have accessible units?
No, 2 Avalon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Avalon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Avalon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Avalon Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Avalon Rd has units with air conditioning.
