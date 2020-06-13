Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi...
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$796
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,242
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,331
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Looking to spend 6 weeks of Track in style? Then this is the place for you!!! A brand new condo just finished is waiting for your arrival. With club room and sky deck that features grills, fire pit, and lots of room to entertain.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3 BUFF RD
3 Buff Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
What better way to spend your vacation, than in Saratoga Springs! With state park close by, Broadway filled with shops and restaurants. Great area for biking, boating and some outdoor fun. Enjoy staying is this fully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
292 Nelson Ave
292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156 This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
132 GEORGE ST
132 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
Year rental available ASAP. $825\Mo + utilities. Garbage and water included. Welcome to an amazing opportunity to rent a 1 BDR in between the horses and the hoopla.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
296 CAROLINE ST
296 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
268 BROADWAY
268 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Come visit this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condo. Enjoy the Master Suite with Terrace. Spend time soaking in the beautiful weather with the BBQ grill and awning on the terrace. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8 FIFTH AV
8 5th Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wow! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! What a fantastic unit in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs and near the track! This naturally light filled second floor unit boasts two bedrooms, living room and kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
44 HORSESHOE DR
44 Horseshoe Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated Colonial with excellent in town location. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, a new stove & dishwasher in the kitchen, granite counter tops, and a new washer and dryer as of November 2019.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
64 WEBSTER ST
64 Webster Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Three (3) Month rental available from June 1 - Sept 1, 2020. Down stairs apartment unit with two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The Kitchen has all new appliances has been renovated along with the full bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
70 RAILROAD PL
70 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
56 UNION AV
56 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning rental in downtown Saratoga, only a stone throw away from the track and Broadway! Updated and modern 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo offering 1,200 square feet of living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Saratoga Springs, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Saratoga Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

