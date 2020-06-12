Apartment List
/
NY
/
saratoga springs
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1425 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
296 CAROLINE ST
296 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
268 BROADWAY
268 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Come visit this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condo. Enjoy the Master Suite with Terrace. Spend time soaking in the beautiful weather with the BBQ grill and awning on the terrace. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
44 HORSESHOE DR
44 Horseshoe Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated Colonial with excellent in town location. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, a new stove & dishwasher in the kitchen, granite counter tops, and a new washer and dryer as of November 2019.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
This rental conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. New owner means new furnishings throughout this spacious home. Well maintained with custom features.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 WATERBURY ST
23 Waterbury St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
CHARMING 3 BDRM APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SARATOGA SPRINGS. WELL LIT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WARM, INVITING & SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN, 1.5 BATH. MASTER BED CONTAINS LRG WALK IN CLOSET W/ WINDOW. LRG UPSTAIRS ATTIC FOR STORAGE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
134 CHURCH ST
134 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious, move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath rental within walking distance to Broadway in Saratoga Springs! Detached garage with space for 1 car, and off street parking for 2 cars. Small pets allowed with landlord approval & small pet deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
119 CATHERINE ST
119 Catherine Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Available Sept, 2020 4 bdrm, 2 full baths. 3 blocks to Skidmore and 4 blocks to downtown. Furnished, laundry room w/washer and dryer, Fenced yard w/deck. One off street parking spot. No Garage. Available short term, school year, long term.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 GEORGE ST
23 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located on the East Side between the track and downtown! Features include gourmet kitchen, central air, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces and room for storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
182 LAKE AV
182 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROUND TABLE RD
4 Round Table Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
Spacious (2120 sq ft) custom colonial in desirable neighborhood with recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
120 VAN DAM ST
120 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
3-4 Month Rental available now as of 3/8/20. 3 Bedroom and 1 Full bath home available for rent with off street parking for two cars. Easily walk to downtown Saratoga Springs and close to Skidmore college.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
115 WEST CIRCULAR ST
115 West Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5 MOKASHA SQ
5 Mokasha Square, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
74 BELMONT DR
74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
76 LINCOLN AV
76 Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch for rent in Saratoga Springs. This bright home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, a large fenced-in backyard, and laundry in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49 LOUGHBERRY LAKE RD
49 Loughberry Lake Road, Saratoga County, NY
School year lease available for fabulous, furnished lakefront home, 5 minutes from downtown Saratoga. Offered beginning September 5, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
546 ACLAND BLVD
546 Acland Boulevard, Saratoga County, NY
BUILDING and need shorter rental? 6 month, month to month up to 9 months. Lap pool in enclosed 3 season room (Not currently operating but tenant could choose to fill and use) Fantastic pirate ship play set in back yard, deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 WELLINGTON DR
1 Wellington Drive, Saratoga County, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home loacted in Wilton, NY. Available for short term lease - NOW through July 1st, 2020. The pool will NOT be open and available for use Ample parking&just minutes to Broadway.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 PALMER TER
1 Palmer Terrace, Saratoga County, NY
Available mid August. Beautiful home with tons of space. 5br, 3 ba, living/dining open to kitchen, with additional pass through to cozy Adirondack room. Sliders to deck/yard. Lower level family room with fireplace.

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSaratoga Springs 3 BedroomsSaratoga Springs Apartments with Balcony
Saratoga Springs Apartments with GarageSaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSaratoga Springs Apartments with ParkingSaratoga Springs Apartments with Pool
Saratoga Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerSaratoga Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsSaratoga Springs Furnished ApartmentsSaratoga Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NY
Watervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany