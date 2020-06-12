/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1425 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 Unit Available
296 CAROLINE ST
296 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool.
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.
1 Unit Available
268 BROADWAY
268 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Come visit this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condo. Enjoy the Master Suite with Terrace. Spend time soaking in the beautiful weather with the BBQ grill and awning on the terrace. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage space.
1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.
1 Unit Available
44 HORSESHOE DR
44 Horseshoe Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated Colonial with excellent in town location. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, a new stove & dishwasher in the kitchen, granite counter tops, and a new washer and dryer as of November 2019.
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
This rental conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. New owner means new furnishings throughout this spacious home. Well maintained with custom features.
1 Unit Available
23 WATERBURY ST
23 Waterbury St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
CHARMING 3 BDRM APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SARATOGA SPRINGS. WELL LIT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WARM, INVITING & SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN, 1.5 BATH. MASTER BED CONTAINS LRG WALK IN CLOSET W/ WINDOW. LRG UPSTAIRS ATTIC FOR STORAGE.
1 Unit Available
134 CHURCH ST
134 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious, move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath rental within walking distance to Broadway in Saratoga Springs! Detached garage with space for 1 car, and off street parking for 2 cars. Small pets allowed with landlord approval & small pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
119 CATHERINE ST
119 Catherine Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Available Sept, 2020 4 bdrm, 2 full baths. 3 blocks to Skidmore and 4 blocks to downtown. Furnished, laundry room w/washer and dryer, Fenced yard w/deck. One off street parking spot. No Garage. Available short term, school year, long term.
1 Unit Available
23 GEORGE ST
23 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located on the East Side between the track and downtown! Features include gourmet kitchen, central air, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces and room for storage.
1 Unit Available
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental.
1 Unit Available
182 LAKE AV
182 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
4 ROUND TABLE RD
4 Round Table Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
Spacious (2120 sq ft) custom colonial in desirable neighborhood with recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
120 VAN DAM ST
120 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
3-4 Month Rental available now as of 3/8/20. 3 Bedroom and 1 Full bath home available for rent with off street parking for two cars. Easily walk to downtown Saratoga Springs and close to Skidmore college.
1 Unit Available
115 WEST CIRCULAR ST
115 West Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway.
1 Unit Available
5 MOKASHA SQ
5 Mokasha Square, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street.
1 Unit Available
74 BELMONT DR
74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
76 LINCOLN AV
76 Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch for rent in Saratoga Springs. This bright home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, a large fenced-in backyard, and laundry in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs
1 Unit Available
49 LOUGHBERRY LAKE RD
49 Loughberry Lake Road, Saratoga County, NY
School year lease available for fabulous, furnished lakefront home, 5 minutes from downtown Saratoga. Offered beginning September 5, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
1 Unit Available
546 ACLAND BLVD
546 Acland Boulevard, Saratoga County, NY
BUILDING and need shorter rental? 6 month, month to month up to 9 months. Lap pool in enclosed 3 season room (Not currently operating but tenant could choose to fill and use) Fantastic pirate ship play set in back yard, deck.
1 Unit Available
1 WELLINGTON DR
1 Wellington Drive, Saratoga County, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home loacted in Wilton, NY. Available for short term lease - NOW through July 1st, 2020. The pool will NOT be open and available for use Ample parking&just minutes to Broadway.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
1 Unit Available
1 PALMER TER
1 Palmer Terrace, Saratoga County, NY
Available mid August. Beautiful home with tons of space. 5br, 3 ba, living/dining open to kitchen, with additional pass through to cozy Adirondack room. Sliders to deck/yard. Lower level family room with fireplace.
