Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

74 BELMONT DR

74 Belmont Drive · (518) 584-0743
Location

74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious Master Bedroom with plenty of closets, Master Bath has a huge tub and a separate shower. Pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit. Close to Spa state park, SPAC and race track.. Use of the community Pool and Tennis Courts are available..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 BELMONT DR have any available units?
74 BELMONT DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 BELMONT DR have?
Some of 74 BELMONT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 BELMONT DR currently offering any rent specials?
74 BELMONT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 BELMONT DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 BELMONT DR is pet friendly.
Does 74 BELMONT DR offer parking?
No, 74 BELMONT DR does not offer parking.
Does 74 BELMONT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 BELMONT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 BELMONT DR have a pool?
Yes, 74 BELMONT DR has a pool.
Does 74 BELMONT DR have accessible units?
No, 74 BELMONT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 74 BELMONT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 BELMONT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 BELMONT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 BELMONT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
