Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very nice Saratoga Springs apartmt convenient for local destinations. Easy access to downtown, stores and I87 Northway. It occupies the full 2nd floor with its own front entrance and extra closet storage Off street parking, lawn care, trash removal and water included. Large rooms and laundry in unit. Please no smoking or pets. Call for showings. Professional office on 1st floor.