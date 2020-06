Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

What better way to spend your vacation, than in Saratoga Springs! With state park close by, Broadway filled with shops and restaurants. Great area for biking, boating and some outdoor fun. Enjoy staying is this fully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. That features large patio with grill, fire pit, sun porch and overall a great place to entertain friends and family. Large custom designed kitchen with expanded island equipped with all the necessities. Sleeps 6 comfortably