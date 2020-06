Amenities

This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown. This in law apt is attached to a beautiful home, where the owner resides. Pets are to be determined. Comes with 1 car garage space and driveway for the 2nd car. It's in a very safe neighborhood. Option to rent school year or year long lease. All utilities are included. The kitchen is a partial kitchen. Perfect for 2 people.