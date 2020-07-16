21 Ashdown Road - 21C

Amenities

Apartment with heat, hot water and laundry. We are located in the desirable area off Route 146 minutes to Clifton Park, Burnt Hills School District, pet friendly! Unit features large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new windows, laundry on premises, yard space, and ample parking; available immediately.



Some pets allowed with $350 pet fee and $25 pet rent.

We are a thirty unit garden apartment complex located on Ashdown Road, two hundred yards from the "Blue Barn". It takes seventeen minutes to downtown Saratoga, ten to fifteen minutes to Clifton Park shopping centers and Malta.



Our units were renovated with new kitchens, baths, doors, molding, windows and floor coverings. Our buildings include washer and dryer in the laundry-heating room.



Our four acre setting is a wonderful, pretty and quiet location for you and your family to live.



Our rent includes heat, hot water, laundry, garbage, laundry, water and maintenance.



