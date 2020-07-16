All apartments in Saratoga County
21 Ashdown Road - 21C
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:25 AM

21 Ashdown Road - 21C

21 Ashdown Road · (518) 336-0005
Location

21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY 12019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment with heat, hot water and laundry. We are located in the desirable area off Route 146 minutes to Clifton Park, Burnt Hills School District, pet friendly! Unit features large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new windows, laundry on premises, yard space, and ample parking; available immediately.

Some pets allowed with $350 pet fee and $25 pet rent.
We are a thirty unit garden apartment complex located on Ashdown Road, two hundred yards from the "Blue Barn". It takes seventeen minutes to downtown Saratoga, ten to fifteen minutes to Clifton Park shopping centers and Malta.

Our units were renovated with new kitchens, baths, doors, molding, windows and floor coverings. Our buildings include washer and dryer in the laundry-heating room.

Our four acre setting is a wonderful, pretty and quiet location for you and your family to live.

Our rent includes heat, hot water, laundry, garbage, laundry, water and maintenance.

Watch a video of our property and a walk thru of a two bedroom apartment at:

http://youtu.be/WXOU13Xl-Uw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C have any available units?
21 Ashdown Road - 21C has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C have?
Some of 21 Ashdown Road - 21C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Ashdown Road - 21C currently offering any rent specials?
21 Ashdown Road - 21C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Ashdown Road - 21C pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Ashdown Road - 21C is pet friendly.
Does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C offer parking?
Yes, 21 Ashdown Road - 21C offers parking.
Does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Ashdown Road - 21C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C have a pool?
No, 21 Ashdown Road - 21C does not have a pool.
Does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C have accessible units?
No, 21 Ashdown Road - 21C does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Ashdown Road - 21C has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Ashdown Road - 21C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Ashdown Road - 21C has units with air conditioning.
