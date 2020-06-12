/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
222 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rye, NY
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28 Ridgeland Terrace
28 Ridgeland Terrace, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1072 sqft
Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
New construction in the city of Rye, all rental inquiries for minimum 2 year lease only! Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
81 Apawamis Avenue
81 Apawamis Avenue, Rye, NY
Great, central Rye location! Beautiful setting on almost 1/2 acre.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3 White Birch Drive
3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY
Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
20 Oakland Beach Avenue
20 Oakland Beach Avenue, Rye, NY
Ideal Rye City rental, move in condition. Newer kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite tops, convenient mudroom/laundry and garage access. Large rooms, great flow, add'tl 1500sq in finished lower level w/ bedroom/ bath. Large deck and fenced in yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
Results within 1 mile of Rye
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 2nd Street
23 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
114 -116 2nd Street
116 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Welcome to a beautiful home in Harrison, NY. 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
141 Fremont Street
141 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1395 sqft
Prospective tenants are to observe the CDC recommended guidelines for Covid 19 and are to sign the Covid 19 Disclosure form. Masks and gloves are required to view the home at 141 Fremont Street.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Jensen Avenue
1123 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
IMPECCABLY RENOVATED large 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath side-by-side Duplex home in Rye Neck School District. This home features Brand New Cutting-Edge Eat-in-Kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, ss appliances, ceramic floor & backsplash & sleek quartz countertops.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24 Rose Ave., #R
24 Rose Ave, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
113 Park Avenue
113 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1239 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom 1 Bath unit in the Heart of Harrison! Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Large kitchen with access to patio, spacious living room/dining room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Attic for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Rye
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Similar Pages
Rye Apartments with GymRye Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRye Apartments with ParkingRye Apartments with PoolRye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CT