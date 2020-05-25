All apartments in Rye
45 New Street, #4
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:46 AM

45 New Street, #4

45 New St · (914) 874-8252
Location

45 New St, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell. Great open dining/living room space. Walk to train station, village restaurants and shops. All Rye recreation facilities available. Minutes away from Rye Beach. Parking for 2 cars including garage space. Approx 1650 square feet. Tenants must prove income of at least 3x the monthly rent, as well as good credit. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 New Street, #4 have any available units?
45 New Street, #4 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 New Street, #4 have?
Some of 45 New Street, #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 New Street, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
45 New Street, #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 New Street, #4 pet-friendly?
No, 45 New Street, #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 45 New Street, #4 offer parking?
Yes, 45 New Street, #4 does offer parking.
Does 45 New Street, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 New Street, #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 New Street, #4 have a pool?
No, 45 New Street, #4 does not have a pool.
Does 45 New Street, #4 have accessible units?
No, 45 New Street, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 New Street, #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 New Street, #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 New Street, #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 New Street, #4 has units with air conditioning.
