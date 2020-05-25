45 New Street, #4

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell. Great open dining/living room space. Walk to train station, village restaurants and shops. All Rye recreation facilities available. Minutes away from Rye Beach. Parking for 2 cars including garage space. Approx 1650 square feet. Tenants must prove income of at least 3x the monthly rent, as well as good credit. Please call for a showing today!