23 Bulkley Mnr

PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school. Kayak and paddle board until your hearts content! Nestled among the renovated beach homes in Bulkley Manor the high ceilings, open floor plan and generous everyday living space in this family starter home is not to be missed! Difficult to beat at this price! Built in 2005, this 3 BR, 3 full bath home offers generous living space on first and second floors with NEW master and Jack n Jill bathrooms Vaulted high ceilings and accent windows complete the look and curb appeal. High end kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and large center island. Backyard space is smartly used with deck off the family room/ kitchen for outdoor dinners and grilling. Stone patio is perfect place for a fire pit. Generous mudroom and first floor laundry room. Shady private backyard which is nicely maintained. Also offered for rent at $9,500 per month.