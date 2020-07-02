All apartments in Rye
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

23 Bulkley Mnr

23 Bulkley Manor · (914) 473-1439
Location

23 Bulkley Manor, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2515 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school. Kayak and paddle board until your hearts content! Nestled among the renovated beach homes in Bulkley Manor the high ceilings, open floor plan and generous everyday living space in this family starter home is not to be missed! Difficult to beat at this price! Built in 2005, this 3 BR, 3 full bath home offers generous living space on first and second floors with NEW master and Jack n Jill bathrooms Vaulted high ceilings and accent windows complete the look and curb appeal. High end kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and large center island. Backyard space is smartly used with deck off the family room/ kitchen for outdoor dinners and grilling. Stone patio is perfect place for a fire pit. Generous mudroom and first floor laundry room. Shady private backyard which is nicely maintained. Also offered for rent at $9,500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Bulkley Mnr have any available units?
23 Bulkley Mnr has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Bulkley Mnr have?
Some of 23 Bulkley Mnr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Bulkley Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
23 Bulkley Mnr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Bulkley Mnr pet-friendly?
No, 23 Bulkley Mnr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 23 Bulkley Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 23 Bulkley Mnr offers parking.
Does 23 Bulkley Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Bulkley Mnr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Bulkley Mnr have a pool?
No, 23 Bulkley Mnr does not have a pool.
Does 23 Bulkley Mnr have accessible units?
No, 23 Bulkley Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Bulkley Mnr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Bulkley Mnr has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Bulkley Mnr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Bulkley Mnr does not have units with air conditioning.
