Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage. Pets may be allowed by owner but they would have to meet the pet and decide. Laundry on site storage unit assigned parking