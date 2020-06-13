All apartments in Rye
Rye, NY
181 Purchase Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 PM

181 Purchase Street

181 Purchase St · (914) 261-7179
Location

181 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed. On-site assigned parking (one space) included. Common laundry, storage, BBQ area. Short two block walk to train and Rye's beautiful main street shops and restaurants. Enjoy all Rye has to offer, swim, workout, play squash at the YMCA, stroll or swim at the beach, take a class at the Rye Arts Center, quietly enjoy the nature centers and bird sanctuary or join the Rye Golf Club and pool. You will love living here with all Rye has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Purchase Street have any available units?
181 Purchase Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 Purchase Street have?
Some of 181 Purchase Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Purchase Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 Purchase Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Purchase Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 Purchase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 181 Purchase Street offer parking?
Yes, 181 Purchase Street does offer parking.
Does 181 Purchase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Purchase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Purchase Street have a pool?
Yes, 181 Purchase Street has a pool.
Does 181 Purchase Street have accessible units?
No, 181 Purchase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Purchase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Purchase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Purchase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Purchase Street does not have units with air conditioning.
