181 Purchase Street

Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed. On-site assigned parking (one space) included. Common laundry, storage, BBQ area. Short two block walk to train and Rye's beautiful main street shops and restaurants. Enjoy all Rye has to offer, swim, workout, play squash at the YMCA, stroll or swim at the beach, take a class at the Rye Arts Center, quietly enjoy the nature centers and bird sanctuary or join the Rye Golf Club and pool. You will love living here with all Rye has to offer.