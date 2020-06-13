Amenities

Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair. As you enter the gracious double height foyer be greeted to newly installed hardwood floors, crown moldings, and surround sound. Whole house freshly painted. Wonderful granite kitchen w/custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Entertain on your deck w/retractable awning. Wonderful master w/custom closets, and marble spa bath. Three additional family bedrooms. One of the few Bellefair homes w/attic storage. Full walk out lower level w/new carpeting. Full bath w/ample storage. Wonderful level lot backing up to rose garden and bike trail. A wonderful value for this beautiful home. Enjoy all of Bellefair's wonderful amenities. Indoor/outdoor pool, full gym, basketball, meetinghouse, party room, cafe and jitney to train. Copy this link for brochure - http://www.virtualpreview.com/31-fellowship-lane-rye-brook/full-view.html