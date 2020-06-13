All apartments in Rye Brook
Rye Brook, NY
31 Fellowship Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

31 Fellowship Lane

31 Fellowship Lane · (914) 907-2125
Location

31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY 10573

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3739 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair. As you enter the gracious double height foyer be greeted to newly installed hardwood floors, crown moldings, and surround sound. Whole house freshly painted. Wonderful granite kitchen w/custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Entertain on your deck w/retractable awning. Wonderful master w/custom closets, and marble spa bath. Three additional family bedrooms. One of the few Bellefair homes w/attic storage. Full walk out lower level w/new carpeting. Full bath w/ample storage. Wonderful level lot backing up to rose garden and bike trail. A wonderful value for this beautiful home. Enjoy all of Bellefair's wonderful amenities. Indoor/outdoor pool, full gym, basketball, meetinghouse, party room, cafe and jitney to train. Copy this link for brochure - http://www.virtualpreview.com/31-fellowship-lane-rye-brook/full-view.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Fellowship Lane have any available units?
31 Fellowship Lane has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Fellowship Lane have?
Some of 31 Fellowship Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Fellowship Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31 Fellowship Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Fellowship Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31 Fellowship Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye Brook.
Does 31 Fellowship Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31 Fellowship Lane does offer parking.
Does 31 Fellowship Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Fellowship Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Fellowship Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31 Fellowship Lane has a pool.
Does 31 Fellowship Lane have accessible units?
No, 31 Fellowship Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Fellowship Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Fellowship Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Fellowship Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Fellowship Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
