Move right in! Convenient to everything! Beautiful,well-maintained apartment, top floor of 2 family home on quiet and pretty street. 2 bedrooms + office. New kitchen, hard wood floors. The apartment is served by dedicated natural gas boiler so tenant controls own heat; short walk to Rye Ridge Shopping Center and close to both Rye and Port Chester Metro North stations. Excellent credit, credit check, and references required. No pets ; No smoking. Please follow Covid guidelines.