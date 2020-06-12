/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:36 PM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Port Jefferson, NY
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Results within 5 miles of Port Jefferson
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Sound Beach
1 Unit Available
35 Brightwaters Drive
35 Brightwaters Drive, Sound Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Adorable Whole House rental in the Miller Place School district. 2 Bedroom Plus Office, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home. Generous sized Living Room and Dining Room, Kitchenette area on first floor Plus Full Eat In Kitchen on the lower level.
Results within 10 miles of Port Jefferson
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1350 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coram
5 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
16 Harding St
16 Harding Street, Rocky Point, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 1 story home,2/ 3 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to public transportation. Call Today to tour this home!.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Medford
1 Unit Available
253 Birchwood Rd
253 Birchwood Road, Medford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
260 Pond View Ln
260 Pond View Lane, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Gated Condo Community that features 2 bdrms, 2.5 baths,Amazing Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room , Large Mstr Bdrm with Full Bathroom, Cath Ceilngs, Community features Clubhouse, Swimmimg Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, Water & Landscaping incl.
1 of 20
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
1 of 1
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Middle Island
1 Unit Available
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Similar Pages
Port Jefferson 3 BedroomsPort Jefferson 3 BedroomsPort Jefferson Apartments with BalconyPort Jefferson Apartments with Garage
Port Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Jefferson Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTWest Islip, NYIslandia, NY