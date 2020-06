Amenities

Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back porch/office. Basement with laundry, utilities, and room for storage. Pull down stairs to stand up attic. Nearby Post Office, Ferry, Harbor, Library, shops & restaurants. Port Jefferson schools.