Port Chester, NY
550 King Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

550 King Street

550 King Street · (203) 614-8711
Location

550 King Street, Port Chester, NY 10573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1804 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family home exudes warmth and comfort. It s also conveniently located to several of the region s best public parks, including 20-acre Lyon Park just a half mile away. On the first floor alone, you ll find two guest bedrooms both with ample closet space and a bathroom, as well as a 200-square-foot master bedroom with its own private master bath. Across the hall, a formal dining room opens onto a kitchen with wraparound countertops, a double-door fridge with a freezer drawer, and easy access to the gorgeous and brightly illuminated 415-square-foot sun room overlooking the lush backyard with plenty of room for the kids to play. On the lower level, a finished 700-square-foot rec room with gleaming tiles offers a perfect space for a home theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 King Street have any available units?
550 King Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 550 King Street have?
Some of 550 King Street's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Chester.
Does 550 King Street offer parking?
No, 550 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 550 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 King Street have a pool?
No, 550 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 King Street have accessible units?
No, 550 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
