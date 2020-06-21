550 King Street

Amenities

From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family home exudes warmth and comfort. It s also conveniently located to several of the region s best public parks, including 20-acre Lyon Park just a half mile away. On the first floor alone, you ll find two guest bedrooms both with ample closet space and a bathroom, as well as a 200-square-foot master bedroom with its own private master bath. Across the hall, a formal dining room opens onto a kitchen with wraparound countertops, a double-door fridge with a freezer drawer, and easy access to the gorgeous and brightly illuminated 415-square-foot sun room overlooking the lush backyard with plenty of room for the kids to play. On the lower level, a finished 700-square-foot rec room with gleaming tiles offers a perfect space for a home theater.