80 Oak Lane

Amenities
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field. This sun-filled house offers an open floor plan with a kitchen designed to please the most discerning chef. A living room with a fireplace, dining room, study and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor features 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, plus a lavish master suite boasting a spa-like bathroom with double sinks and 2 huge walk-in closets. The lower level offers an additional 460 SF of finished space. Outside is a lovely stone patio. Additional features include 9-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, luxury stone and tile finishes and a second laundry room!! Pet friendly with additional rent. Professionally managed by ELK HOMES, Westchester's premier luxury home builder.