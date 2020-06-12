All apartments in Pelham Manor
Pelham Manor, NY
80 Oak Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM

80 Oak Lane

80 Oak Lane · (914) 224-3867
Location

80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3177 sqft

Amenities

2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field. This sun-filled house offers an open floor plan with a kitchen designed to please the most discerning chef. A living room with a fireplace, dining room, study and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor features 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, plus a lavish master suite boasting a spa-like bathroom with double sinks and 2 huge walk-in closets. The lower level offers an additional 460 SF of finished space. Outside is a lovely stone patio. Additional features include 9-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, luxury stone and tile finishes and a second laundry room!! Pet friendly with additional rent. Professionally managed by ELK HOMES, Westchester's premier luxury home builder.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Oak Lane have any available units?
80 Oak Lane has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Oak Lane have?
Some of 80 Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
80 Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 80 Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 80 Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 80 Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 80 Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 80 Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 80 Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
