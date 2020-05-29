3676 Illona Ln

Amenities
Beautiful Whole House Rental On Oversized Property In The Exclusive Madison Development Of Oceanside. Close to School 9 Elem and Middle School. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, Including King Size Master Suite With Full Bath, Renovated kitchen w/SS Appl, Formal Dining Room w/sliders to deck, LR w/gas Fplce, And Large Den With Sliders To Huge Yard. Gas cooking and heating. Lovely Sunroom, Full 2 Car Attached Garage, AG Pool, Fully fenced PVC Fencing. Close to All! Avail Occupancy is July 15, 2020. No smoking. Pets ok w/landlord approval.