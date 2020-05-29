3676 Illona Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful Whole House Rental On Oversized Property In The Exclusive Madison Development Of Oceanside. Close to School 9 Elem and Middle School. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, Including King Size Master Suite With Full Bath, Renovated kitchen w/SS Appl, Formal Dining Room w/sliders to deck, LR w/gas Fplce, And Large Den With Sliders To Huge Yard. Gas cooking and heating. Lovely Sunroom, Full 2 Car Attached Garage, AG Pool, Fully fenced PVC Fencing. Close to All! Avail Occupancy is July 15, 2020. No smoking. Pets ok w/landlord approval.