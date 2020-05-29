All apartments in Oceanside
Location

3676 Illona Lane, Oceanside, NY 11572
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit house · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Whole House Rental On Oversized Property In The Exclusive Madison Development Of Oceanside. Close to School 9 Elem and Middle School. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, Including King Size Master Suite With Full Bath, Renovated kitchen w/SS Appl, Formal Dining Room w/sliders to deck, LR w/gas Fplce, And Large Den With Sliders To Huge Yard. Gas cooking and heating. Lovely Sunroom, Full 2 Car Attached Garage, AG Pool, Fully fenced PVC Fencing. Close to All! Avail Occupancy is July 15, 2020. No smoking. Pets ok w/landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3676 Illona Ln have any available units?
3676 Illona Ln has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3676 Illona Ln have?
Some of 3676 Illona Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3676 Illona Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Illona Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 Illona Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3676 Illona Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3676 Illona Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3676 Illona Ln does offer parking.
Does 3676 Illona Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3676 Illona Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 Illona Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3676 Illona Ln has a pool.
Does 3676 Illona Ln have accessible units?
No, 3676 Illona Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 Illona Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3676 Illona Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3676 Illona Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3676 Illona Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
