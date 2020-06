Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage media room new construction valet service

Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den. Features include a bright and open floor plan with hardwood floors, spacious chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, master bedroom with bath, second en-suite bedroom and a den with access to the balcony. The Ritz-Carlton Residence Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour Concierge and Valet, Theater, Fitness Center, Indoor/Outdoor Pool, and Generator. Car service to LIRR. 20 Miles from Midtown.