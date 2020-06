Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes. Grand Entrance With Elaborate Staircase & Swarovski Chandelier, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen Is An Architectural Stunner W/Coffer Ceiling & Custom Cabinetry. Step Up The Staircase To Find The Master Suite W/Fireplace & Balcony. Crestron Home Smart System, Hi Def Movie Theater And Much More