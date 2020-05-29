415 Gramatan Avenue

Amenities

A MUST SEE one (1) bedroom Co-op apartment in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon. This apartment has a large 1 bedroom with a large living room that can be separated for the use of a dining area. Original hardwood floors. Elevator building and on site laundry room with new machines. This is a well maintained/managed building. The location is close to schools, shops, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, Urgent Care facility, buses, Metro North stations, easy access to major highways and parkways. Subject to Coop Board application and approval. Credit score to be not less than 650 plus, DTI 30% and a minimum of 1 year with current employer. You will enjoy living in this building.