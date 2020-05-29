All apartments in Mount Vernon
415 Gramatan Avenue

415 Gramatan Avenue · (914) 667-8996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10552
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 E · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
A MUST SEE one (1) bedroom Co-op apartment in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon. This apartment has a large 1 bedroom with a large living room that can be separated for the use of a dining area. Original hardwood floors. Elevator building and on site laundry room with new machines. This is a well maintained/managed building. The location is close to schools, shops, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, Urgent Care facility, buses, Metro North stations, easy access to major highways and parkways. Subject to Coop Board application and approval. Credit score to be not less than 650 plus, DTI 30% and a minimum of 1 year with current employer. You will enjoy living in this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Gramatan Avenue have any available units?
415 Gramatan Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Gramatan Avenue have?
Some of 415 Gramatan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Gramatan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 Gramatan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Gramatan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 Gramatan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 415 Gramatan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 Gramatan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 415 Gramatan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Gramatan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Gramatan Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 Gramatan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 Gramatan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 Gramatan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Gramatan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Gramatan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Gramatan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Gramatan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
