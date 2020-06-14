131 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY with hardwood floors
Mineola was originally known as The Branch, thanks to the post office located here. In June of 1858, the town's name was officially changed to Mineola, derived from the original settling Algonquin Indians' word Meniolagamika, which translates to "a friendly or pleasant village."
Mineola is located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. This Long Island "friendly village" (as it's lovingly referred to by its proud inhabitants) is a town with rich United States original settlement heritage. As locals will quickly point out to you, it is not to be confused with the town in Texas with the same name. Believe it or not, the Texas town was in fact named by a homesick, Wild West, frontier-busting railroad pioneer who longed for his native Mineola, New York, home. The main thoroughfares that serve the area today, Jericho Turnpike and Old Country Road, take on deep historical significance dating back to the original settlers. Today, Mineola maintains a significant status in that it serves as the venue for the County Seat administration center, where all legal and official county business is conducted on a daily basis. The town also serves as the home to Winthrop University Hospital and Trauma Center, the county's largest and oldest established hospital (originally founded and known as Nassau Hospital), which is a nationally acclaimed award-winning medical facility. According to the US Census Bureau's 2010 statistics, there were 18,799 people, 7,473 households and 4,954 families residing in the village. Does that sound like a lot for a village? Well, it kind of is, but these inhabitants all make the time to come together every once in a while to celebrate their shared heritage. The Mineola Fair, which is held in May on Armed Forces Day, is Mineola's largest annual event. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mineola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.