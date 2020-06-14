Apartment List
/
NY
/
mineola
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

131 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mineola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
190 First St
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,075
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the heart of Downtown Mineola. Spacious Studio with new hardwood floors. Near Hospital, RR, Buses, Restaurants, Shopping and Courthouses. Laundry room on each floor of building.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Brick Bldg. That is Energy Efficient & Handicapped Accessible. 22 Luxury Units. Built with Kitchen Aid SS Appliances and Granite. Hardwood floors throughout. Covered Parking on Ground Floor for All Apts.
Results within 1 mile of Mineola

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
111 Seventh Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,990
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In The Heart of Garden City, Stylishly Renovated 1 Br/1Bath Condo Located on First Floor of Elevator Building, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1393 sqft
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial with 4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
242-15 Hillside Avenue
242-15 Hillside Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Wood Floors, Granite Counter Top, Excellent Location, Convenient To All/Schools/Park/Shopping/Public Transportation, 15 Minutes To JFK Airport,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
82-01 251st Street
82-01 251st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Bright and sunny, beautifully maintained two bedroom apartment. This immaculate and spacious unit features granite and stainless steel in the eat in kitchen, and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
City Guide for Mineola, NY

Mineola was originally known as The Branch, thanks to the post office located here. In June of 1858, the town's name was officially changed to Mineola, derived from the original settling Algonquin Indians' word Meniolagamika, which translates to "a friendly or pleasant village."

Mineola is located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. This Long Island "friendly village" (as it's lovingly referred to by its proud inhabitants) is a town with rich United States original settlement heritage. As locals will quickly point out to you, it is not to be confused with the town in Texas with the same name. Believe it or not, the Texas town was in fact named by a homesick, Wild West, frontier-busting railroad pioneer who longed for his native Mineola, New York, home. The main thoroughfares that serve the area today, Jericho Turnpike and Old Country Road, take on deep historical significance dating back to the original settlers. Today, Mineola maintains a significant status in that it serves as the venue for the County Seat administration center, where all legal and official county business is conducted on a daily basis. The town also serves as the home to Winthrop University Hospital and Trauma Center, the county's largest and oldest established hospital (originally founded and known as Nassau Hospital), which is a nationally acclaimed award-winning medical facility. According to the US Census Bureau's 2010 statistics, there were 18,799 people, 7,473 households and 4,954 families residing in the village. Does that sound like a lot for a village? Well, it kind of is, but these inhabitants all make the time to come together every once in a while to celebrate their shared heritage. The Mineola Fair, which is held in May on Armed Forces Day, is Mineola's largest annual event. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mineola, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mineola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Mineola 1 BedroomsMineola 2 BedroomsMineola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMineola 3 BedroomsMineola Apartments with Balcony
Mineola Apartments with GarageMineola Apartments with GymMineola Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMineola Apartments with ParkingMineola Apartments with Pool
Mineola Apartments with Washer-DryerMineola Dog Friendly ApartmentsMineola Pet Friendly PlacesMineola Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTValley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NY
Cedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology