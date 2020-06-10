864 Verona Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer. Master bedroom has master bath plus walk-in closet.. Large storage attic. 2 bedrooms plus front room for office/study/den area. Full size dining room. Private deck with gorgeous views. Country club, active clubhouse with restaurant, gym, indoor and outdoor heated pools, card room,movies, entertainment, and more! Golf also available (additional fee). Luxurious living. Central, convenient location. Can be rented fully or partially furnished at no additional fee or unfurnished. Social Fee approximately $235 monthly to be paid by the tenant.