Melville, NY
864 Verona Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

864 Verona Drive

864 Verona Drive · (516) 623-4500
Location

864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY 11747
Melville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer. Master bedroom has master bath plus walk-in closet.. Large storage attic. 2 bedrooms plus front room for office/study/den area. Full size dining room. Private deck with gorgeous views. Country club, active clubhouse with restaurant, gym, indoor and outdoor heated pools, card room,movies, entertainment, and more! Golf also available (additional fee). Luxurious living. Central, convenient location. Can be rented fully or partially furnished at no additional fee or unfurnished. Social Fee approximately $235 monthly to be paid by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 Verona Drive have any available units?
864 Verona Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 864 Verona Drive have?
Some of 864 Verona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 Verona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
864 Verona Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 Verona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 864 Verona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melville.
Does 864 Verona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 864 Verona Drive does offer parking.
Does 864 Verona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 864 Verona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 Verona Drive have a pool?
Yes, 864 Verona Drive has a pool.
Does 864 Verona Drive have accessible units?
No, 864 Verona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 864 Verona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 864 Verona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 864 Verona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 864 Verona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
