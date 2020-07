Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard 24hr gym playground pool racquetball court garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal package receiving yoga

Avalon Melville Apartments is a pet friendly community close to bus and public transportation, schools and the Republic airport. This community has amazing features such as two sparkling swimming pools with sundeck, beautifully landscaped picnic areas, a courtyard, state of the art fitness center, a convenient fitness trail, two playgrounds, and on site basketball and racquetball courts. Our newly renovated apartments feature kitchens and baths with quartz or granite countertops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and hard surface vinyl plank flooring.