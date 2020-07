Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home. Finished basement is great for relaxing with extra living space. Backyard use has room for grilling or playing. Private fenced in yard with deck for dining is a plus! Carport, gorgeous block and Massapequa schools. This will be rented quickly!