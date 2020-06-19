All apartments in Mamaroneck
Mamaroneck, NY
827 Underhill Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

827 Underhill Avenue

827 Underhill Avenue · (914) 980-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

827 Underhill Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Junior 4 in desirable Mamaroneck location with an amazing kitchen. Outside is a dead-end street, ample street parking and covered porch. Inside is a recently renovated 2nd. floor apartment with newer kitchen, updated bath with tub, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Nice sized rooms and contemporary finishes make this apartment a winner. Available immediately, EZ walk to town and train. View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ctzhvYA3zoa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
827 Underhill Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 827 Underhill Avenue have?
Some of 827 Underhill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
827 Underhill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 827 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 827 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 827 Underhill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 827 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 827 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 827 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 827 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Underhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
