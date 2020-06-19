827 Underhill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated Junior 4 in desirable Mamaroneck location with an amazing kitchen. Outside is a dead-end street, ample street parking and covered porch. Inside is a recently renovated 2nd. floor apartment with newer kitchen, updated bath with tub, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Nice sized rooms and contemporary finishes make this apartment a winner. Available immediately, EZ walk to town and train. View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ctzhvYA3zoa