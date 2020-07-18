All apartments in Mamaroneck
620 W Boston Post Road

620 West Boston Post Road · (646) 495-9838
Location

620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$5,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs. Private Elevator garage to the second floor. Recessed lighting, hardwood floors & oversized windows throughout. Deck, Gas Fireplace & smart speakers. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built in shelves & ensuite master bathroom. Master bathroom has double vanities & rainfall shower-head with floor to ceiling marble tile. Access to attic from master bedroom. Ceiling fans & plenty of storage. Second bedroom has a spacious closet with built in shelves. Main bathroom has a shower tub combination & floor to ceiling ceramic tile. Private 2 car garage. Washer & dryer hookups. Central Vacuum. Central Air&Heating. Located near Mamaroneck Metro Station, restaurants, shops, & parks. * Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted Video tour - https://bit.ly/3iKHkBO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

