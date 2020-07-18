620 W Boston Post Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs. Private Elevator garage to the second floor. Recessed lighting, hardwood floors & oversized windows throughout. Deck, Gas Fireplace & smart speakers. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built in shelves & ensuite master bathroom. Master bathroom has double vanities & rainfall shower-head with floor to ceiling marble tile. Access to attic from master bedroom. Ceiling fans & plenty of storage. Second bedroom has a spacious closet with built in shelves. Main bathroom has a shower tub combination & floor to ceiling ceramic tile. Private 2 car garage. Washer & dryer hookups. Central Vacuum. Central Air&Heating. Located near Mamaroneck Metro Station, restaurants, shops, & parks. * Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted Video tour - https://bit.ly/3iKHkBO