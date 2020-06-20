572 Van Ranst

Amenities

Great Unit in a Two Family (Top Floor) with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom and boasting 1100+ SF. Conveniently located to the Mamaroneck Schools, a couple of feet away to the Metro North Station. Featuring an open concept style Living room/Dining room and Kitchen. Features include a LAUNDRY CLOSET with WASHER/DRYER. Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, YARD and PLENTY of Parking. Enjoy all that's offered in this Waterfront Community known as the Friendly Village, all within a 35 minute commute to Grand Central. Mamaroneck's Vibrant Downtown and local amenities with a short stroll include Shopping, Restaurants, Harbor Island Park/Beach, Public Library, Marine Center, Emelin Theater, Summer Concerts, Fireworks on the 4th of July and a New Luxury Movie Theater opening soon! AVAILABLE NOW!