203 Grand Street

Amenities
Fabulous 2 unit Townhouse Style Duplex located .5 miles to Mamaroneck Station. With attention to details, this spacious DUPLEX boasts 2000+- SF and Features 9 foot ceilings on the first floor, Oak Flooring throughout, Living room with double sided Gas Fireplace, Dining room open to well appointed kitchen w/granite counters/SS appliances/sliding doors to yard, 1st floor powder room, recessed lighting & Central Air Conditioning. The side hall stairway leads to the Master Bdrm/Bath, two additional nice sized BR's, tiled hall bathroom, a large laundry closet and access from pull-down stairs to a large storage attic. The over-sized 2 car tandem garage has plenty of room for additional storage. This fine home also features an energy and cost savings On-Demand Heat/HW system w/supplemental radiant heated floors in the bathrooms, double insulation for quiet and energy savings.