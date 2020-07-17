All apartments in Mamaroneck
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

203 Grand Street

203 Grand St · (914) 698-1017
Location

203 Grand St, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203-L · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 2 unit Townhouse Style Duplex located .5 miles to Mamaroneck Station. With attention to details, this spacious DUPLEX boasts 2000+- SF and Features 9 foot ceilings on the first floor, Oak Flooring throughout, Living room with double sided Gas Fireplace, Dining room open to well appointed kitchen w/granite counters/SS appliances/sliding doors to yard, 1st floor powder room, recessed lighting & Central Air Conditioning. The side hall stairway leads to the Master Bdrm/Bath, two additional nice sized BR's, tiled hall bathroom, a large laundry closet and access from pull-down stairs to a large storage attic. The over-sized 2 car tandem garage has plenty of room for additional storage. This fine home also features an energy and cost savings On-Demand Heat/HW system w/supplemental radiant heated floors in the bathrooms, double insulation for quiet and energy savings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Grand Street have any available units?
203 Grand Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Grand Street have?
Some of 203 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 203 Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 Grand Street offers parking.
Does 203 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 203 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Grand Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Grand Street has units with air conditioning.
