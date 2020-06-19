All apartments in Mamaroneck
Mamaroneck, NY
1123 Jensen Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020

1123 Jensen Avenue

1123 Jensen Avenue · (914) 924-1121
Location

1123 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
IMPECCABLY RENOVATED large 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath side-by-side Duplex home in Rye Neck School District. This home features Brand New Cutting-Edge Eat-in-Kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, ss appliances, ceramic floor & backsplash & sleek quartz countertops. Large DR & inviting LR w/ AC wall unit & SGD to Wood Deck for al fresco dining are perfect for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms w/ amazing closet space on 2nd fl w/ updated hall bath. Special features: newly refinished Hardwood Floors, new staircase carpeting, AC wall units in each bedroom. Convenient Private Laundry Room w/ Storage Space has brand new Washer & Dryer. Ample Driveway fits two SUV's. Landlord responsible for lawn care & hot water. Tenant pays for electricity, gas & heat. Ideally located on a quiet, one-way stretch of Jensen Ave w/ friendly neighbors. Short Walk to All Rye Neck Schools, Waterfront Harbor Island Park, Downtown Mamaroneck, and MetroNorth Train to NYC/New Haven. Indeed A Gracious Home! #virtualtour https://tour.vht.com/434055263/idxs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Jensen Avenue have any available units?
1123 Jensen Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1123 Jensen Avenue have?
Some of 1123 Jensen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Jensen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Jensen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Jensen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Jensen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 1123 Jensen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Jensen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1123 Jensen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Jensen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Jensen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1123 Jensen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Jensen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1123 Jensen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Jensen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Jensen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Jensen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1123 Jensen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
