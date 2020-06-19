1123 Jensen Avenue

Amenities

IMPECCABLY RENOVATED large 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath side-by-side Duplex home in Rye Neck School District. This home features Brand New Cutting-Edge Eat-in-Kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, ss appliances, ceramic floor & backsplash & sleek quartz countertops. Large DR & inviting LR w/ AC wall unit & SGD to Wood Deck for al fresco dining are perfect for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms w/ amazing closet space on 2nd fl w/ updated hall bath. Special features: newly refinished Hardwood Floors, new staircase carpeting, AC wall units in each bedroom. Convenient Private Laundry Room w/ Storage Space has brand new Washer & Dryer. Ample Driveway fits two SUV's. Landlord responsible for lawn care & hot water. Tenant pays for electricity, gas & heat. Ideally located on a quiet, one-way stretch of Jensen Ave w/ friendly neighbors. Short Walk to All Rye Neck Schools, Waterfront Harbor Island Park, Downtown Mamaroneck, and MetroNorth Train to NYC/New Haven. Indeed A Gracious Home! #virtualtour https://tour.vht.com/434055263/idxs