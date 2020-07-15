Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY with garages

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.
1 Unit Available
Babylon
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.
5 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.

1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &

1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 Unit Available
195 26th Street
195 26th Street, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
195 26th Street Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Cape - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath cape style home is located on a quiet tree lined street.

1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
310 Staples St
310 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
875 sqft
Beautiful Redone 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment. Updated Eat In Kitchen With Updated Appliances/Counters And White Shaker Cabinets. Plus A Washer And Dryer Included. Updated Designer Bathroom With All Updated Fixtures. Plus 2 Ac's In The Wall.
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
47 Cedar St
47 Cedar Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
North Hicksville 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Finished Basement, Two Story Well Kept Detached Garage, Mid Block Location

1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

1 Unit Available
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.

1 Unit Available
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.

1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1761 sqft
Available Immediately. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 Unit Available
South Huntington
33 Chichester Road
33 Chichester Road, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month.

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.

1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.
City Guide for West Babylon, NY

If Harold Dieterle, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, loves and lives in West Babylon, expect there to be something delicious about this cozy suburb.

With a population of 43,000 people, West Babylon is a stable coastal town- literally. Real estate and rent are at an all time high. If you've lived in New York City, you won't blink at the price, but if you're from anywhere else, you had best make sure you have some deep pockets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in West Babylon, NY

West Babylon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

