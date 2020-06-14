108 Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY with garage
Welcome to West Hempstead, a charming enclave located in Nassau County, NY, just a short ride outside of New York City. It has a population of 18,862 according to the U.S. Census and occupies only 2.8 square miles of land. The town was pretty beat up by both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, but its residents are resilient folks and got back on their feet in no time. Its location is desirable to people in search of property rentals close to New York City yet it is still a safe and comfortable community. See more
West Hempstead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.