108 Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY with garage

West Hempstead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of West Hempstead

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of West Hempstead
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
49 Wimbledon Dr
49 Wimbledon Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2463 sqft
Cerdarwood Model with three large bedrooms, two and half baths with granite counters, main floor Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room with fireplace and an eat-in-kitchen. This is an end unit with extra driveway parking plus a two car garage..

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.
City Guide for West Hempstead, NY

The NY Times has described Hempstead as having an "Everybody Loves Raymond" appeal.

Welcome to West Hempstead, a charming enclave located in Nassau County, NY, just a short ride outside of New York City. It has a population of 18,862 according to the U.S. Census and occupies only 2.8 square miles of land. The town was pretty beat up by both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, but its residents are resilient folks and got back on their feet in no time. Its location is desirable to people in search of property rentals close to New York City yet it is still a safe and comfortable community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Hempstead, NY

West Hempstead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

