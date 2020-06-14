Apartment List
/
NY
/
glen cove
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, NY with garage

Glen Cove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glen Cove
46 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
304 Grist Mill Circle
304 Grist Mill Cir, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Roslyn. Like New 3-Story Town Home With Elevator With Many Luxury Upgrades In Floors, Appliances, Lighting, All Finishes. 3 Bedrooms/3 Upgraded Bathrooms, Powder Room, Dual Fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bayville
1 Unit Available
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
52 Sagamore Hill Drive
52 Sagamore Hill Drive, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Fabulous Ranch In Waterfront Community, Hosting An Open Floor Plan With Large Center Island, 3 Bedrms, 2 Baths, PlayRm, Office, Deck, Cac & Garage . Manhasset Isles CA Has Dock, Beach & Mooring With Membership Fee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
6 Dunes Lane
6 Dunes Lane, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Completely renovated large 3 bedroom,Kit,LR,DR,Office/den ,with all new appliances. New Washer/Dryer Pvt Use of backyard. Pets included with landlords approval. Garage option with extra fee. close to park,beach. Pet friendly with landlord approval.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2007 sqft
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
200 Elm St
200 Elm Street, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely Updated, All New, Kitchen, Bath, Windows, Hardwood Floors. Use Of Private Backyard And Basement And Laundry. One Car Garage And Driveway..Close to Transportation and All.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Cove
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1174 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
City Guide for Glen Cove, NY

Welcome to Glen Cove, a beautiful little city on Long Island’s north shore where aging mansions and amazing natural beauty create a renter's market fit for kings. If you're ready to live the privileged life, then read on to get all the info you need on renting and living in Glen Cove, New York.

At a glance, Glen Cove is nice, 'burby city where locals can find some amazing apartment rentals. The most difficult decision when renting around here is deciding on the view. It can be a tough choice with apartments that look down on historic mansions, beautiful parks, wooded areas, and, of course, the Long Island Sound. No matter where you rent, a fantastic view almost comes standard with your apartment. One of the most popular places for locals to live is around Morgan Park, which hosts live music on Sunday evenings throughout the summer. There are dozens of little parks and golf courses for those in search of green suburban surroundings, as well as an expansive protected forest area where locals enjoy hiking through woodlands, ponds, streams, marshland, and a stretch of the Long Island Sound shoreline.

As such a spectacular little city, and it's little wonder why it’s in high demand. With just a handful of apartments in town, the law of supply and demand has rental rates soaring.

Though the price of luxury living is high, the perks of luxury living make it all worthwhile. With amenities such as swimming pools, game rooms, movie theaters, and clubhouses, there’s always fun to be had in your own little apartment community. The added convenience of business centers and units that come with their own washer and dryer can make apartment life much easier. These perks, along with all the amenities of the city – beaches, marinas, shopping, fine dining, and easy access to Manhattan – you’re sure to be one happy renter.

Pet-owners will also be happy to know that there are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in the Cove. So feel free to bring along your four-legged family members.

While reading this guide may have been helpful, the best way to experience Glen Cove is to put on your walking shoes and take a stroll through this unique community. So get on out there, and best of luck on the apartment-hunt. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glen Cove, NY

Glen Cove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Glen Cove 1 BedroomsGlen Cove 2 BedroomsGlen Cove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Cove 3 BedroomsGlen Cove Apartments under $1,800Glen Cove Apartments with Balcony
Glen Cove Apartments with GarageGlen Cove Apartments with GymGlen Cove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Cove Apartments with ParkingGlen Cove Apartments with Pool
Glen Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerGlen Cove Cheap PlacesGlen Cove Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Cove Pet Friendly PlacesGlen Cove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyAdelphi University
Brooklyn Law School