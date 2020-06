Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Elegant Summer Rental 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Ranch Completely Renovated Within 5 Years. This Home Has Custom Cherrywood Kitchen Cabinets, Ogee Granite Counters and Hi-end Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master Bedroom With Stunning Bath, Two More Bedrooms And Full Bath. The Living Room and Dining Room Are Made for Entertaining. On The Upper Level is Huge Open Space..It would Make a Great Media Room. Key and Short Distance To Private Entrance Town Beach! Come Spend Summer By The Ocean!