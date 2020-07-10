/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:15 PM
35 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
available July thru the winter months or month to month beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
1 Carousel Ln
1 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$23,000
2331 sqft
Elegant Summer Rental 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Ranch Completely Renovated Within 5 Years. This Home Has Custom Cherrywood Kitchen Cabinets, Ogee Granite Counters and Hi-end Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
135 Greenway Rd
135 Greenway Road, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
2700 sqft
Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
86 Sands Court
86 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
A Lido Beach Summer Awaits!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Makes For The Perfect Escape. Situated On An Oversized Park Life Lot, This Home Is Perfect For Out Door Living.
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
137 Cedarhurst Avenue
137 Cedarhurst Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
Ideal Summer or Winter Rental Directly Facing the Dunes /Atlantic Ocean/ Steps to White SANDY Private Ocean Beach Entrance... Enjoy ALL Ocean/Water Sports...You Don't Need to Travel Far For The Complete Summer /Winter Get-A-Way!!!
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
The Canals
718 E Chester Street
718 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER JULY$Rented & Avail/AUGUST $22K Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5500 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room/Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.
Results within 5 miles of Lido Beach
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$15,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Beach 360 Shore Rd SUMMER RENTAL, PARKING INC - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 or 8/1 - 8/31 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
38 Clayton Ave
38 Clayton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
GORGEOUS One Bedroom Summer Rental on a Desirable Beachside Block in East Atlantic Beach!! Feachers include: Large Living Room Dining Room With Hardwood Floors Throughout-Small Office Area-Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steele Appliances and
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Central District
253 W Penn Street
253 West Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
4940 sqft
Spectacular Beachside Historical Mini Mansion Located in the Long Beach Estates & Westholme Area. Completely Renovated Interior in 2019. Spacious Front Porch & Grand Foyer. Features 7 Bedrooms (4 Ensuites) & 7 Full Bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental. Immaculate! Clean, Bright, Furnished Large 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment, Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
40 Trenton Avenue
40 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
COME RIDE THE WAVE IN THIS ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN PRIVATE EAST ATLANTIC BEACH! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD, PRIVATE PARKING, OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM, TWO DECKS with OCEAN AND MANHATTAN VIEWS...
