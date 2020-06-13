Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Virginia Ave
48 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
255 W Pine Street
255 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
Spend your summer in Long Beach by the Bay. Stunning modern home with all amenities for your comfort and enjoyment. View of the bay from the master B/R and Deck.Owner is including Beach Passes.Do not miss this opportunity. .

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
512 W Park Ave
512 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Quaint 1 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment that is central to all!!!!! Heart of West Holme neighborhood with easy, easy access to LIRR, restaurants, shops & our amazing boardwalk & beach! Large porch & lots of storage. No pets, No washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
49 Mohawk Avenue
49 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Two Bedroom, South Side in East Atlantic Beach, Offers Private Beaches, All Season Sunroom, Side Patio! Heat is Included, Tenant pays Gas for Cooking and Electric! Vacant NOW!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
77 Kentucky St
77 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sky High Renovated Fema Compliant Upper unit in a TWO FAMILY Home in Trendy West End, Spacious Living Rm/Dining Area, Three Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, Deck, Close to All Shopping, Dining and Transportation!! Available Immediately, Listing Agent has

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
750 W Broadway
750 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful Ocean View Condo situated on the boardwalk in the desirable Westholme Area. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths,2 Ocean View Terraces. 1 Terrace from the 1st floor living room the other from the Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
100 Kentucky Street
100 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Upper Unit of a Hi Ranch in West End, Attached Garage and Parking Spot in Front, Adorable Three Bedroom, EIK, Dining area, Use of Basement with Washer/Dryer, Cozy Porch and Backyard to Bque! Close to Dining, Shops, Transportation, Water Park on

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
329 New York Avenue
329 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Full House 2 Bedroom Ranch In The West End, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bath, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage, Driveway, Harwood Floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
87 Minnesota Avenue
87 Minnesota Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Adorable Three Bedroom Ranch on Wide Block Ideal Vacation so Close To Everything You Want or Need!! Front Porch to Bque, Extra Shower for Those Sandy Days, Large and Bright Grand Living Room/Dining Area, Many Updates, May be Ready Sooner than 7/15!!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
106 Lindell Boulevard
106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
40 Trenton Avenue
40 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
COME RIDE THE WAVE IN THIS ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN PRIVATE EAST ATLANTIC BEACH! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD, PRIVATE PARKING, OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM, TWO DECKS with OCEAN AND MANHATTAN VIEWS...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
90 Nebraska Street
90 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful "Sunnyside" Fema Summer Home! Features: 1st Floor-- Foyer, Storage Rm. 2nd Floor-- Open Layout Living Rm, Dining Area w/ Sliders to Deck, Kitchen, Bedroom & Full Bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
530 W Olive Street
530 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1358 sqft
This fully furnished, updated three bedroom two bath home is available for summer rental - July, August 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lawrence, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lawrence renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

