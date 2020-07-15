/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
171 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.
Results within 1 mile of Larchmont
24 Weaver Street
24 Weaver Street, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
860 sqft
Terrific Larchmont rental in great location. This incredibly bright and sunny 2 bedroom has been newly renovated with hardwood floors, new windows, large new eat-in kitchen & bath, new washer and dryer in unit and central AC.
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
21 Harding Drive
21 Harding Drive, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Spacious & sunny two bedroom apartment located in a five family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood moldings, and plenty of windows.
811 Larchmont Acres A
811 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288162 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
721 Larchmont Acres A
721 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1400 sqft
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288159 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1600 sqft
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.
Results within 5 miles of Larchmont
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.
North Side
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
92 Brook Street
92 Brook Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
This 2 bedroom duplex rental is conveniently located within walking distance to Scarsdale village downtown, shops and restaurants and Metro North. One parking space included! .
Residence Park
34 Circuit Road
34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach.
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
North Side
445 Gramatan
445 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
This is a 4th floor walk up in very nicely maintained building close to shops and transportation. One assigned parking spot included in monthly rent.
Downtown New Rochelle
342 North Avenue
342 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent a two bedroom apartment just about 5 minutes walking distance to metro north and Downtown New Rochelle. Enjoy all downtown has to offer: Restaurants, malls, movies. Easy access to major highways.
