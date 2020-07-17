All apartments in Larchmont
Find more places like 61 Woodbine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Larchmont, NY
/
61 Woodbine Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:35 PM

61 Woodbine Avenue

61 Woodbine Avenue · (914) 582-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Larchmont
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY 10538

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.1 baths and showcases the light and space with floor to ceiling windows and doors along the back of the house. Rooms flow together seamlessly and fuse outdoor and indoor spaces with colonnaded verandas, a sleeping porch, covered terraces and screened porches. The oversized 1,100 sq ft master bedroom suite is a peaceful sanctuary with private outdoor deck, sitting room plus custom walk-in closet. The library, living room and dining room are suffused with character with wide planked wood floors, beam ceilings, paneling and cabinetry of rich woodwork by craftsmen from a bygone era. Located on quiet cul-de-sac; Manor Park and Beach are a few short blocks away. Village, schools and RR to NYC are an easy walk. All can enjoy an enviable 35 minute commute to NYC. 1 year lease is OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Woodbine Avenue have any available units?
61 Woodbine Avenue has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Woodbine Avenue have?
Some of 61 Woodbine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Woodbine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Woodbine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Woodbine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 61 Woodbine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larchmont.
Does 61 Woodbine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 Woodbine Avenue offers parking.
Does 61 Woodbine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Woodbine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Woodbine Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Woodbine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Woodbine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Woodbine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Woodbine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Woodbine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Woodbine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Woodbine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 61 Woodbine Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Larchmont Apartments with Garages
Larchmont Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYGarden City, NYLynbrook, NYCliffside Park, NJGreat Neck Plaza, NY
New City, NYUniondale, NYRye, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYCos Cob, CTPelham Manor, NYOld Westbury, NYIrvington, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity