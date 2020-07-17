61 Woodbine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.1 baths and showcases the light and space with floor to ceiling windows and doors along the back of the house. Rooms flow together seamlessly and fuse outdoor and indoor spaces with colonnaded verandas, a sleeping porch, covered terraces and screened porches. The oversized 1,100 sq ft master bedroom suite is a peaceful sanctuary with private outdoor deck, sitting room plus custom walk-in closet. The library, living room and dining room are suffused with character with wide planked wood floors, beam ceilings, paneling and cabinetry of rich woodwork by craftsmen from a bygone era. Located on quiet cul-de-sac; Manor Park and Beach are a few short blocks away. Village, schools and RR to NYC are an easy walk. All can enjoy an enviable 35 minute commute to NYC. 1 year lease is OK.