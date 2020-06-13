/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jericho, NY
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
277 Vista Drive
277 Vista Drive, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2262 sqft
Newport Model featuring three Bedrooms and two and a half baths, main floor Family Room, Atrium, EIK plus large Living and Dining Rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
4 Willow Place
4 Willow Place, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Fabulous Split In North Hicksville Mid Block Location 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Eik With Ss Appliances, Skylights, Hi Hats, Hardwood Floors, Tenant Responsible For All The Utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
36 Middle Ln
36 Middle Lane, Jericho, NY
The best location in East Birchwood, walking to school, library,CVS,shopping...
Results within 1 mile of Jericho
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.
Results within 5 miles of Jericho
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Terrehans Lane in Syosset. View photos, descriptions and more!
