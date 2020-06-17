All apartments in Jericho
Jericho, NY
277 Vista Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

277 Vista Drive

277 Vista Drive
Location

277 Vista Drive, Jericho, NY 11753
Jericho

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newport Model featuring three Bedrooms and two and a half baths, main floor Family Room, Atrium, EIK plus large Living and Dining Rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Vista Drive have any available units?
277 Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jericho, NY.
What amenities does 277 Vista Drive have?
Some of 277 Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
277 Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 277 Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jericho.
Does 277 Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 277 Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 277 Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 277 Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 277 Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 277 Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
